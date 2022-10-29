Livingston vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Celtic will look to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership when they take on Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday. The hosts head into this fixture on the back of an impressive draw against Rangers away from home despite playing with 10 men for the last 12 minutes.
Goalscoring has been a problem for Livingston as they have struck just nine times in the league. Against the league leaders, it will be a tough ask for David Martindale's men to find the back of the net as Celtic boast the meanest defence in the competition having conceded just nine times. The Hoops have been clinical in front of goal, with 39 goals scored in just 11 matches.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Livingston vs Celtic date & kick-off time
Game:
Livingston vs Celtic
Date:
October 30, 2022
Kick-off:
7:00am ET / 12:00pm BST / 5:30 pm IST
Venue:
Tony Macaroni Arena
How to watch Livingston vs Celtic on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramoiunt+.
Sky Sports Football is showing the game in the UK, with a live stream option available on Sky GO Extra.
In India, the match can be live streamed on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NA
Paramount+
UK
Sky Sports Football
Sky GO Extra
India
N/A
Voot Select
Livingston team news and squad
Livingston will be without Jamie Brandon, Cristian Montano and Tom Parkes. They will also miss the services of Morgan Boyes after he was given his marching orders against Rangers.
Livingston predicted XI: George; Devlin, Obileye, Fitzwater, Kelly; Holt, Pittman; Bahamboula, Kelly, Shinnie; Nouble
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hamilton, Konovalov, George
Defenders
Fitzwater, Obileye, Cancar, Penrice, Kelly, Longridge, Devlin.
Midfielders
Holt, Omeonga, Kelly, Pittman, Shinnie, Bahamboula.
Forwards
Anderson, Nouble, Goncalves, Guthrie.
Celtic team news and squad
Skipper Callum McGregor will need another few weeks to recover from his knee injury, while Carl Starfelt and Jota have returned to training and might feature against Livingston.
Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Bernabei; O'Riley, Mooy, Hatate; Forrest, Giakoumakis, Maeda
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hart, Bain, Siegrist
Defenders
Starfelt, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Ralston, Welsh, Juranovic, Taylor
Midfielders
Mooy, Turnbull, McCarthy, Ideguchi, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest
Forwards
Giakoumakis, Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Abada, Jota, Maeda