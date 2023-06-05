Liverpool to sign Alexis Mac Allister on five-year deal as Reds reach agreement with midfielder after triggering Brighton’s release clause

- Argentine star heading to Anfield
- World Cup winner has agreed terms
- Move to be completed after medical
WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina international, who helped his country to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022, is poised to pen a long-term deal at Anfield. He is said to have agreed personal terms with the Reds and will see a big-money transfer pushed through once a medical has been completed.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fabrizio Romano claims that the fee involved in a major coup for Liverpool will be considerably less than the £60 million ($74m) fee that has been speculated on. Mac Allister will not come cheap, having proven himself as a reliable Premier League performer, but he will not be breaking the bank either.