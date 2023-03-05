One sour note for Liverpool! Jurgen Klopp LOST IT with pitch invader who took out Andrew Robertson after the Reds' seventh goal in Man Utd demolition

Jurgen Klopp screamed at a Liverpool fan for running on and sliding into Andrew Robertson during their 7-0 annihilation of Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The supporter invaded the field as the Reds celebrated Roberto Firmino's 88th-minute goal, which gave them a 7-0 lead in the Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday. The fan ended up slipping and brought down Robertson before stewards carried him away.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As he was being hauled past Klopp, the Liverpool coach vented his anger at the supporter, screaming at him for almost injuring one of his players. Robertson stayed down in discomfort initially, but was able to shake off the knock and finish the match.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite the outrage, Klopp was delighted with his team's performance as they racked up their greatest-ever victory over United in the Premier League, while Mohamed Salah became the team's all-time top scorer in the competition as he was one of three players to score twice in the match alongside Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds' next game is on Saturday against Bournemouth in the Premier League.