Mohamed Salah makes Liverpool history with special brace in 7-0 THRASHING of Man Utd

Peter McVitie
|
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2022-23Getty
Mohamed SalahLiverpoolLiverpool vs Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedPremier League

Mohamed Salah became Liverpool's all-time top Premier League scorer and the club's first to strike in six straight games against Manchester United.

  • Salah struck twice in Liverpool win
  • Broke Robbie Fowler's Premier League record
  • Has scored in six straight games vs United

WHAT HAPPENED? Salah fired in off the bar to make it 4-0 for the Reds as they trounced United in the Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday. That goal put him level with club legend Robbie Fowler in their list of top scorers in the league, but he went on to break Liverpool's Premier League goal record when he scored again to take his tally up to 129.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah has now scored 11 goals across his last six appearances against the Old Trafford club as he struck twice in a historic win at Anfield. Liverpool ended up winning 7-0 for their biggest-ever win against United, with Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino also getting in on the act.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2022-23GettyAntony-Salah-Man-UtdGetty

Robbie Fowler LiverpoolGetty

WHAT NEXT? After demolishing their rivals, Liverpool will turn their attention to next Saturday's game against Bournemouth.

