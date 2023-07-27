Liverpool preparing new and improved £45m bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia

Liverpool are reportedly set to submit an improved bid of £45 million ($58m) for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool's initial £37m bid rejected

Will offer £42.5m and £2.5m add-ons

Reds want to beat Chelsea to star

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds saw their initial bid worth £37m ($48m) knocked back and it has been reported that an offer closer to £50m ($64m) is needed to convince the Saints to let him go. According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are now willing to test Southampton's resolve with a new bid with £42.5m ($55m) in guaranteed payment plus £2.5m in add-ons, totalling £45m.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have named Lavia their top target to reinforce the midfield, with Fabinho's departure looming. Jordan Henderson has already completed his move to Al-Ettifaq which has further complicated matters. Moreover, Chelsea's interest in Lavia intensifies the competition, prompting Liverpool to expedite negotiations.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Anfield team have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to bolster their midfield but are determined to add Lavia to complete their rebuild.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are hopeful of securing Lavia from Southampton with the new offer. Now it remains to be seen if Southampton remain firm on their stance or accept the second offer.