Liverpool to launch £35m Kalvin Phillips transfer swoop as Reds prioritise deal for Man City flop after dropping Jude Bellingham interest

WHAT HAPPENED? It was revealed earlier this month that the Reds had been priced out of a move for the Dortmund star, leaving City firmly in the driving seat. The transfer merry-go-round appears to be in full swing yet again this summer, as the Daily Star are reporting that Liverpool are looking at a City midfielder to plug their Bellingham gap. Namely, Phillips, who has had a first season to forget under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 27-year-old joined from Leeds in the summer for around £45 million, but has failed to live up to that price tag in his new surroundings. Phillips hasn't started a match this season under Guardiola, and was even publicly called out by his manager after supposedly returning from the winter World Cup out of shape. The midfielder has made just seven league appearances in an injury-hit campaign, as surpassing Rodri in the City starting eleven appears an increasingly impossible task.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A move to Liverpool, then, is thought to appeal to the former Leeds man, as he looks to revitalise his career at the highest level and rejuvenate his Euro 2024 hopes. The Reds, for their part, are in dire need of midfielder reinforcements. Phillips remains an England international and is still part of Gareth Southgate's Three Lions set-up. At a reported £35 million fee he would represent a much cheaper alternative to Bellingham, and Liverpool could then invest their remaining funds in other areas of the pitch.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Before such moves are made, though, the Reds face a tough trip to West Ham later on Wednesday, who are also thought to be interested in a move for Phillips as they look resigned to losing to star man Declan Rice this summer.