Liverpool exploring Dominik Szoboszlai transfer after initial meeting with RB Leipzig star's representatives

Liverpool met with Dominik Szoboszlai's entourage and are currently exploring a deal to sign the RB Leipzig midfielder.

Reds interested in Szoboszlai

Met with his representatives

€70m release clause in his Leipzig contract

WHAT HAPPENED? Hungary superstar Dominik Szoboszlai is high on Liverpool's list of attacking midfielders and the Reds met with the RB Leipzig player's representatives this week to explore a potential deal for this summer, per The Athletic's David Ornstein.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool still want to bring in an attacking midfielder after their pursuit to land wantaway Chelsea player Mason Mount failed.

They have already roped in Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister to kickstart their midfield rebuild.

Liverpool accept the fact that it may be difficult to land Szoboszlai as he has a reported €70 million release clause but are exploring a deal nevertheless.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Merseyside outfit are also believed to be interested in Nice's Khephren Thuram and Southampton's Romeo Lavia, who usually play in a deeper role in the midfield compared to Szoboszlai.

The report does add, though, that the 22-year-old Hungarian international's arrival at Anfield would be a separate deal to the one which will see Fabio Carvalho sign for the Bundesliga side on loan for next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp and Co. will begin preparations for the pre-season on July 8 at the AXA Training Centre. They will then head to Germany for a training camp, followed by a tour to Singapore, where they will take on Leicester City and Bayern Munich.