Could Liverpool consider selling Mohamed Salah in summer transfer window? John Aldridge fears ‘something isn’t right’ with Egyptian superstar

Liverpool may consider selling Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window and reinvesting those funds elsewhere, claims ex-Reds star John Aldridge.

Forward has smashed records at Anfield

Won a number of major honours

Questions asked of his attitude at times

WHAT HAPPENED? The Egyptian forward has been a talismanic presence at Anfield following his 2017 arrival from Roma, with a record-setting haul of 129 Premier League goals recorded by the three-time Golden Boot winner. He has registered 22 efforts for Liverpool in the current campaign, but missed a vital penalty in a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth last time out and Aldridge claims “something isn’t right” with the 30-year-old’s on-field persona.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Reds striker Aldridge has told the Sunday World: “In the last few seasons, Jurgen Klopp’s team had too much pace, power and desire for these relegation battlers to handle. Yet all that has changed – and I look at Mohamed Salah’s body language, and something isn’t right. After his goals against United last Sunday, I was looking to Salah to lead the team for the rest of the season and starring banging in two or three goals a week consistently. We all know how good Salah has been and still is, but he was dreadful yesterday and won’t need me to tell him that.

“Take his missed penalty out of the equation and he turned in a display that lacked passion – and I hate to write negative things about a player who is an all-time Liverpool great. There may be a debate over whether selling Salah this summer and using that money to reinvest in the team may be an option, but that idea can wait until the end of the season. Between now and then, Salah has to lead Liverpool as the senior striker – and he simply didn’t do that at Bournemouth.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah has hit 178 goals for Liverpool through 292 appearances in all competitions, becoming a Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner in the process.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Salah committed to a new contract at Liverpool last summer that is due to keep him on Merseyside until 2025, with it highly unlikely that the Reds will consider offloading their most prolific performer just 12 months after putting that agreement in place.