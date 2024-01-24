Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder: How to live stream and watch the fight

How to catch the blockbuster super middleweight battle this weekend

Jaime Munguia will look to take one step closer to a world title shot when he faces off with John Ryder this weekend, with the pair set to meet in a super middleweight bout, with all the action set to unfold from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, United States.

The Mexican boasts an undefeated record over more than three dozen professional fights, but is yet to have the opportunity to truly put his name on the division’s bright lights following his step up from a WBO light middleweight title five years ago. He will have high hopes of underlining his credentials with another impressive turn in the ring against Britain’s Ryder, who is coming off a first loss in five bouts following his own title shot loss to Canelo Alvarez, missing out on a slew of titles despite going the distance.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream boxing in 2024

That performance will embolden Ryder’s hopes of causing an upset across the pond though, with victory likely to put him in the box seat for another potential shot at the division’s biggest prizes.

Elsewhere on the bill, Oscar Collazo and Reyneris Gutierrez square off in a bout for the former’s WBO minimumweight title, while Gabriela Fundora and Christina Cruz are set for a flyweight bout, so how can you watch it all? GOAL takes you through all the details on Jaime Munguia versus John Ryder below.

How to watch Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder

Getty Images

The Munguia vs. Ryder card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding Mexico). In the United States and United Kingdom, coverage of Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder will be streamed through DAZN.

Offering a broad selection of fights, bouts and action from the ring, along with a slew of other sporting events, DAZN is available at $19.99 / £9.99 per month or through a yearly subscription of $224.99 / £99.99.

When will Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder take place?

Getty Images

Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder will face off Saturday, January 27 in the United States and Sunday, January 28 in the United Kingdom, with the fight due to take place at Footprint Center in the United States city of Phoenix, Arizona.

Munguia vs. Ryder date, start time

Date: Saturday, January 27

Saturday, January 27 Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. UK (Sunday)

8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. UK (Sunday) Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. UK (Sunday)

Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Super Middleweight Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder Minimumweight Oscar Collazo vs. Reyneris Gutierrez Super Middleweight Darius Fulghum vs. Alantez Fox Flyweight Gabriela Fundora vs. Christina Cruz Super Bantamweight Alan Romero vs. Erik Ruiz Lightweight Daniel Garcia vs. Daniel Lugo Featherweight Gregory Morales vs. Ronal Ron Super Bantamweight Gael Cabrera vs. Miguel Ceballos Lightweight Jonathan Canas vs. Kameeko Hall

FAQs

Getty Images

What are Jaime Munguia and John Ryder’s professional fight records?

Jaime Munguia and John Ryder face off with the former putting his undefeated record in the line, having dominated all of his professional fights to date, while the latter has a noticeable string of defeats under his belt too.

Munguia arrives with a 42-0 record, with his first 34 fights at light middleweight. He made the step up with a victory over Gary O'Sullivan in 2020, and has achieved 33 of his wins through knockout, with the rest coming by decision.

Ryder meanwhile boasts a 32-6 fight record, with the Briton 18 knockout wins. He has only been knocked out once in his six losses though, a technical knockout defeat to Nick Blackwell way back in 2015. His ability to go the distance promises a tough fight.

When did Jaime Munguia and John Ryder last fight?

Jaime Munguia last fought in June 2023, when he defeated Sergiy Derevyanchenko for the WBC Silver super middleweight title in California. The Mexican won after a dozen rounds by unanimous decision at Toyota Arena.

John Ryder last fought against Canelo Alvarez in May 2023, losing by unanimous decision against the Mexican. The Briton took the champion the distance with an impressive performance nevertheless at Estadio Akron and will be raring to go again.

Is there a title on the line between Jaime Munguia and John Ryder?

There is one title on the line between Jaime Munguia and John Ryder, with the former’s WBC Silver super middleweight up for grabs in the pair’s contest.

Munguia will mount a first defense of the belt, looking to hold onto it and open up a pathway to a full title fight for himself.

Will there be another fight between Jaime Munguia and John Ryder?

Even with their first encounter yet to take place, it seems highly unlikely there will be a rematch between Jaime Munguia and John Ryder.

With neither man among the division’s champions, the victor will be looking to move straight on to another opponent, with the loser unlikely to get the chance of a second bout to avenge themselves.