How to watch today's Alaves vs Sevilla Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Deportivo Alaves hosts Sevilla in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 at Mendizorroza Stadium on Wednesday, pitting a gritty La Liga mid-table side against Sevilla's storied cup pedigree.
Alaves enters with decent recent form, with two wins in their last five games. Sevilla bring attacking flair following a 4-0 splendid win in their previous outing.
|USA
|Fubo, ESPN Select
|Spain
|Moviestar+
|Germany
|DAZN
|India
|Fancode
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla kick-off time
Team news & squads
Deportivo Alaves team news
Alaves will again be without Facundo Garces, with the defender still serving a long-standing suspension.
Sevilla team news
Sevilla, meanwhile, have a lengthy injury list to contend with, as Cesar Azpilicueta, Adnan Januzaj, Tanguy Nianzou, Orjan Nyland, Gabriel Suazo and Ruben Vargas are all sidelined by muscular problems.
Marcao is also unavailable, set to miss his fourth successive match due to a foot complaint. Kike Salas is ruled out with a groin injury, meaning he will sit out a Copa del Rey fixture for the first time this season.