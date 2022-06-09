Lacazette returns to Lyon on a free transfer after Arsenal release striker

The France international leaves the Gunners after five years in north London, and has completed a move back to Ligue 1

Alexandre Lacazette has completed a move back to Lyon, returning on a free transfer after leaving Arsenal.

The French striker's contract at the Gunners was set to expire on June 30 and he has been allowed to leave the club.

Lacazette said in April that he had been in talks with "a lot of clubs" and Lyon were seen as the front-runners to sign him for some time.

What contract has Lacazette signed at Lyon?

Lacazette has penned a three-year contract to return to the Ligue 1 side until 2025.

The France international came through Lyon's youth system to make 275 appearances for the senior team before he was signed by Arsenal in 2017.

Did Arsenal get value for money from £46.5m Lacazette?

By Charles Watts, GOAL Arsenal Correspondent

It’s difficult to really sum up Lacazette’s time at Arsenal.

There were plenty of good moments for the striker, and his form in the 2018-19 season deservedly saw him voted the club's Player of the Year.

Yet there will always be a sense that the Frenchman failed to really live up the hype.

His highest scoring tally in the Premier League was just 14 and that came in his first ever season in north London. For someone who cost what was then a club-record fee of £46.5m, that’s not really high enough.

🎶 And he goes by the name of Lacazette 🎶 pic.twitter.com/8VysDEdUhS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 3, 2022

What the past season has shown is that Lacazette is now some way past his best, with the 30-year-old scoring just four goals in the league, three of which were from the penalty spot.

It’s been clear for some time now that Arsenal need a major shake-up in the striker department and a changing of the guard up front has to take place this summer.

Lacazette has been a popular member of the squad and I’m sure Arsenal will now give him a nice send off as he makes his return to Lyon, but no-one will be shedding any tears that he has gone.

If the Gunners are going to get back competing alongside the very best, then they need a world-class striker to lead them. Lacazette, unfortunately, has shown he is far from that level nowadays.

Who will Arsenal sign to replace Lacazette?

Arsenal are due a shake-up in attack this summer. The Gunners saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave for Barcelona in January, and now Lacazette heads for the exit.

Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah's contract is due to expire at the end of June, but he is now close to penning a fresh deal at Emirates Stadium after his strong end to the season.

Regardless of Nketiah's future, Arsenal will look to invest in new forwards ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Article continues below

GOAL reported recently they have held talks with the agent of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and discussed a potential deal with Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus.

Another possible addition to the Gunners' front line is Paulo Dybala, who is available on a free and admitted that he would be interested in making a move to the Premier League.

Further reading