Arsenal-linked Dybala drops hint he'd be interested in Premier League move

The Argentina international forward is leaving Juventus as a free agent this summer and has been attracting interest from a number of clubs

Paulo Dybala, who is said to be a summer transfer target for Arsenal, has hinted that a move to the Premier League would appeal to him as he prepares to hit free agency at the end of his contract at Juventus.

The Argentina international forward has confirmed that he will be severing ties with the Bianconeri once his current deal comes to a close.

Various landing spots have been speculated on for the talented 28-year-old, and he concedes that new challenges in England or Spain hold obvious appeal.

Could Dybala head to the Premier League?

The South American star has spent the last seven years with Juve, registering 115 goals across 293 appearances, but is ready to open a new chapter in his career in 2022.

Quizzed on his future plans, a man that has also been heavily linked with Serie A giants Inter has told ESPN: “I am quite calm, the people who work with me are taking care of things.

“In Italy I am very comfortable. I would still like to know other leagues like Premier, Liga, but I'm happy in Italy. I've been there for 10 years, I know the tournament and now they treat me as if I were Italian.

“I am focused on the national team, I have to think with a calm head for my future. I have not decided anything, my agent thinks about it, I have to think about Argentina.”

Which club needs to sign Paulo Dybala? 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/76gfSurdcV — GOAL (@goal) March 21, 2022

Would Dybala like to play alongside Lautaro at club level?

Dybala was among the goals for Copa America title holders Argentina as they swept aside Euro 2020 winners Italy in the 2022 Finalissima at Wembley.

Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez were also on target for the Albiceleste, who saw mercurial captain Lionel Messi put on another creative masterclass as he claimed the Man of the Match award.

Were Dybala to link up with Inter over the coming weeks, then he would be reunited with international colleague Lautaro at San Siro.

The presence of a familiar face in Milan could work in the Nerazzurri’s favour – while Argentine icon Javier Zanetti is vice-president at Inter – but Dybala insists no decision has been taken on his future.

He added: “Me and Lautaro? Lautaro is a phenomenon, today he played an incredible game, a beautiful goal and a great assist. But today we are only talking about the national team.”

Argentina, who are readying themselves for another shot at global glory when the 2022 World Cup gets underway in November, will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a friendly date with Estonia.

