Icnic viral sensation LABUBU have launched a brand new collection for the FIFA World Cup 2026, just in time for a summer of football across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Blending the culture of highly collectable characters and the passion of football fans, the collection includes a Vinyl Plush Pendant Keychain, a Vinyl Plush Doll and a FIFA Series Lifestyle Collection.

The Vinyl Plush Doll features a LABUBU dressed in professional match gear, wearing mini football boots, a vibrant kit, and holding the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy. The design captures the triumphant moment every fan dreams of - your team winning it all. Blending THE MONSTERS' mischievous and playful personality with high-energy football fandom, this special-edition figure captures the spirit of the 2026 tournament into a collectable memento.

Pop Mart

The Vinyl Plush Pendant Keychain showcases a LABUBU as a plush pendant with a zipper pouch. The ball-shaped character hangs from a soft lanyard featuring a football motif, capturing LABUBU’s mischievous personality and connecting the design to the global match-day spirit of the series.

Additionally, fans can choose from an assortment of accessories from THE MONSTERS × FIFA Series Lifestyle Collection. This collection is designed with the emotional journey of a football match in mind. Everyday collectable items include: Pendant Keychains, Mini Pendant Light Blind Box, Bottle Opener Fridge Magnet, Glass Cup Series, and Football Mini Bag Series.

Pop Mart

”This is THE MONSTERS' first official sports collaboration, and we're thrilled for it to be with FIFA in what will be a historic World Cup hosted in North America," said Emily Brough, Head of Licensing, POP MART Americas. “The sports world has embraced our characters in so many creative ways, and we're excited to return the love. By bringing LABUBU to the pitch, we're celebrating fandom, unity, and the imagination to dream big."

The collaboration will be released online in the US on April 2nd at 10 pm ET and available in stores starting April 3.

Read more about the FIFA World Cup 2026