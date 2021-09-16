Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland: Who is the future star of football? Head-to-Head stats

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are deemed to be the future stars of world football...

The question of who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been the hottest topic of debate among fans in the world of football for close to two decades. The two legends boast of incredible statistics in both club and international football and are still going in their mid-thirties.

Among the younger crop of players, there are quite a few names who have already established themselves as stars. Amongst them, the two most promising ones are France's Kylian Mbappe and Norway's Erling Haaland. Both the young players have been in scintillating form in the past two seasons and look to be the sport's next big things. While Mbappe netted 42 goals for PSG in the 2020/21 season, Haaland scored 44 goals for Dortmund

It is safe to say that Mbappe and Haaland are currently competing to establish themselves as the future superstar of world football.

So who exactly has better statistics among Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at present and which player can go on to become the future superstar of football? Let us find out.

Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland: Club goals

Kylian Mbappe Seasons Erling Haaland 4 2015/16 0 26 2016/17 4 21 2017/18 12 39 2018/19 5 30 2019/20 44 42 2020/21 41 4 2021/22 9 166 Total 115

Both the stars started their professional career during the 2015/16 season. Mbappe played for AS Monaco in the Ligue 1 and Haaland played for Norwegian top tier side Bryne FK. In the past seven seasons, Mbappe has netted 166 goals for Monaco and PSG while Haaland has scored 115 goals so far for Bryne, Molde, Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

The French attacker's highest-scoring season was the 2020/21 season where he scored 42 goals for Ligue 1 giants PSG. Haaland's highest-scoring was in 2019/20 where he netted a total of 44 goals for Dortmund.

Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland: Club assists

Kylian Mbappe Seasons Erling Haaland 3 2015/16 0 14 2016/17 1 15 2017/18 4 17 2018/19 1 18 2019/20 10 11 2020/21 12 3 2021/22 4 80 Total 32

Mbappe once again enjoys a clear edge over Haaland in the number of assists provided in club football in his career so far. The Frenchman has provided a total of 80 assists in seven seasons so far, 48 more than his rival Haaland who has provided 32 assists.

The PSG star provided the most assists, 18 in the 2019/20 season while the Norwegian forward provided 12 in the 2020/21 season, his most assists in a single season so far.

Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland: International goals and assists

Player Goals Assists Matches Kylian Mbappe 17 16 49 Erling Haaland 12 1 15

Mbappe made his international debut in 2017 for France and has appeared in 49 international matches for Les Bleus where he scored 17 times and provided 16 assists. Haaland, on the other hand, made his international debut in 2019 and has so far scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 15 games.

Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland: Club trophies

Kylian Mbappe Trophies Erling Haaland 4 League titles 2 3 Cup competitions 2 - Champions League -

Kylian Mbappe has won four league titles and three major knock-out competitions in his career so far. Out of the four league titles, three came with PSG and one with AS Monaco. Haaland has won two leagues titles and two major cup competitions. The league titles which Haaland won was in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg.

Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland: International trophies

Kylian Mbappe Seasons Erling Haaland 1 World Cup - - Euro Cup - - UEFA Nations League -

Kylian Mbappe plays for a much stronger national side in France when compared to Haaland who plays for Norway. Mbappe has already won a major international trophy in his career so far when he helped France win the World Cup in 2018. Haaland, on the other hand, is yet to win an international accolade with his national side.