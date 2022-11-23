News Matches
WATCH: Kylian Mbappe has lift-off! PSG star nets France's third goal as Les Bleus pull away from Australia in World Cup group game

James Hunsley
5:01 AM MYT 23/11/2022
Kylian Mbappe headed home his first goal of the 2022 World Cup as France pulled away from Australia in their Group D opener.
  • Australia had taken shock lead
  • Mbappe made it 3-1 in second half
  • Header was 23-year-old's first of tournament

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe's snap shot across the Australia goal initially flew well wide but was picked up by Ousmane Dembele on the France right. He whipped in a teasing cross which Mbappe met at pace, firing home a fine header that crashed in off the post and putting Les Blues 3-1 up and firmly in control.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal was the 23-year-old's first of the tournament, which both he and France fans will be hoping is one of many in Qatar. Australia had shocked the holders by going 1-0 up within nine minutes, but first-half goals from Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud restored order in the Al-Janoub Stadium, before the latter equalled Thierry Henry's France tally of 51 goals to make it 4-1.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? After cruising to victory on opening day, France will go on to face Denmark on Saturday, after Kasper Huljmand's side played out a 0-0 draw in their Group D opener against Mexico.

