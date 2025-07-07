Kylian Mbappe shares bizarre image of badly Photoshopped Real Madrid fans after stunning bicycle-kick goal in Club World Cup victory over Borussia Dortmund

Kylian Mbappe has shared a bizarre image of his bicycle-kick goal against Borussia Dortmund that includes some badly Photoshopped Real Madrid fans.

WHAT HAPPENED?

World Cup winner Mbappe stepped off the bench to register Los Blancos’ third goal in their Club World Cup quarter-final clash with German opposition. The stunning strike saw the Frenchman leap into the air before converting an acrobatic volley.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Real had to survive a late scare after seeing Mbappe find the target in stoppage-time, with Dortmund netting twice beyond the 90-minute mark. Xabi Alonso’s side also had Dean Huijsen sent off before battling their way to a 3-2 win.

DID YOU KNOW?

Mbappe was delighted to be among the goals, with the 26-year-old Galactico getting off the mark in Club World Cup competition after missing the start of that tournament in the United States through illness.

TELL ME MORE

He has been showcasing his ability on social media, but the picture he has gone with includes some questionable editing - with supporters quick to spot that many of those in the crowd are distorted and blurred.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE?

Mbappe will have added motivation to net another goal when returning to action on Wednesday as Real are preparing to face his former employers, Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, in the Club World Cup semi-finals.