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Japan Football Association (JFA) honorary president Kozo Tashima has officially submitted his candidacy to challenge Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency. The 68-year-old secured the required backing of five national federations as he joins a growing list of challengers aiming to reform global football's governing body.

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Historic challenge for FIFA leadership

Tashima has officially submitted his candidacy for the upcoming FIFA presidential election. He makes history as the first Japanese candidate to stand for the prestigious leadership role. The 68-year-old successfully secured the essential support of five national federations just hours before Wednesday's strict nomination deadline. Meeting this crucial criteria allows him to formally challenge current president Infantino.

Infantino is currently seeking re-election for a fourth term at the head of global football's ruling body. The pivotal vote will take place at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat on March 18.

Promising transparency and trusted governance

Tashima has served on the FIFA Council since 2015 and brings extensive experience to his campaign. The former Japan international and youth coach outlined a clear vision for reforming the global governing body upon announcing his bid.

"With a strong sense of mission and determination, I will take on this challenge so that FIFA can become a healthier and more trusted organisation," Tashima said in an official JFA statement.

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Asked about his objectives, the 68-year-old said: "First and foremost, I believe it is essential to establish proper governance and ​ensure that transparency is firmly maintained.

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Diallo and Vega join the race

Tashima is not the only high-profile figure looking to unseat Infantino. French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo has entered the race as UEFA's candidate, while former Switzerland captain Ramon Vega has also launched a bid.

Infantino has faced mounting internal opposition in recent months. This friction largely stems from his aborted attempt to bring private investors into a new FIFA commercial entity, a move that forced the Swiss administrator to apologise to the FIFA Council.

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Uphill battle ahead of Rabat vote

The Japanese challenger faces a difficult and complex campaign ahead of the March election. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has already publicly endorsed Infantino, dealing an early blow to Tashima's regional support base.

Tashima and his fellow challengers must now pass formal eligibility and integrity checks before they can officially stand on the ballot. FIFA's general secretariat will then notify all member associations of the approved candidates one month before the Congress.