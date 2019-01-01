Afcon 2019: Koulibaly reassures Senegal fans after ‘serious’ Sane injury

The 28-year-old Schalke 04 defender could not complete the Teranga Lions’ Afcon opening game against the Taifa Stars due to an injury

Kalidou Koulibaly believes the Lions of Teranga have enough strength in depth to cope with Salif Sane's ankle injury, suffered during ’s 2-0 victory over in their opening Group C fixture in the 2019 in on Sunday.

The 04 defender was stretchered off in the 24th minute of the encounter and was replaced by Cheikhou Kouyate.

Senegal went on to score two brilliant goals through Keita Balde and Krepin Diatta as Aliou Cisse’s men kicked off their campaign in the Afcon finals on a winning note.

Koulibaly admitted the injury was "serious" but is confident his side can cope without the defender as Africa's top-ranked side continue in their quest to win their first ever Afcon title.

“I am afraid Sane hurt his ankle and was replaced immediately. I was able to speak with him at break time. I think it's a serious injury, but we will wait for medical tests,” he said.

“Whether it's Cheikou, Salif or me, we will give our 200 or 300% in order for Senegal to win. There will be no problem if one replaces the other.

“It's unfortunate that he got injured. Salif is a great player, our captain is great too, so we don't have to worry about that [Sane's absence].”

Article continues below

Senegal are joint- leaders of Group C with three points along with who defeated at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo by the same 2-0 scoreline.

The Teranga Lions will take on the Desert Foxes in their second game at the same venue on Thursday.