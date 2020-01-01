Klopp concedes Liverpool face threat of Barcelona & Real Madrid raids amid Mane & Salah rumours

The Reds boss has seen La Liga giants lure top talent away from Anfield in the past and accepts fending them off will remain difficult in the future

Jurgen Klopp admits that and continue to pose a considerable threat to when it comes to retaining the services of key men.

The Reds have seen their ranks raided by heavyweights in the past.

Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho are among the more recent stars to have traded life on Merseyside for that in Catalunya.

Speculation in the present continues to suggest that proven performers at Anfield are interesting those at Camp Nou and Santiago Bernabeu.

The exploits of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have seen them linked with future moves to .

Klopp has no intention of sanctioning sales, but concedes that it can be difficult for some players to shun the advances of global superpowers outside of .

The Reds boss told The Independent: “I think for some players, if Barcelona or Real call, it’s still hard to say ‘no’.

“I think for the whole world, Liverpool are one of the top, top, top, top clubs.

“But in the South American part of the world, the other two are a bit more famous which makes sense language and culture-wise.

“It’s why calls from them could always cause some trouble, but apart from that, there’s not 500 clubs who could buy players from us.”

The success enjoyed by Liverpool over the course of the last 12 months, which has included and Club World Cup triumphs, is helping to keep prized assets on their books.

It has also allowed Klopp to favour continuity when it comes to possible incomings.

Only minor tweaks have been made to an ambitious squad fast closing in on a Premier League title triumph, with any desire to add for the sake of it having been shunned.

“Last summer, we did Sepp [van den Berg], Harvey [Elliott] and Adrian and people were not happy that we didn’t do any more than that because they think we need this and that here and there,” Klopp said.

“We will see if we can make the right decisions again. It doesn’t depend on us alone, it’s the market, it’s the things around that will have an influence.

“It’s not that we are going mad about what is out there – we want the right player, we don’t just sign any.”

Liverpool are being linked with big-money moves heading towards the next transfer window, with prolific RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho among those said to figure prominently on their summer shopping list.