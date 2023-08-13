Jurgen Klopp has cheeky dig at Newcastle when asked about new Premier League rule

When asked about the new Premier League rule regarding coach technical areas, Jurgen Klopp took a cheeky dig at rivals Newcastle.

Klopp jokes about Newcastle coach

New rule restricts technical area action

Liverpool draw on opening weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Asked his thoughts on the new rule — which permits only one coach to be in the technical area at any one time — Klopp responded: "I think it is only a problem for one team: Newcastle. Sorry!"

The Liverpool boss was making light of the fact that Newcastle's assistant coach Jason Tindall went viral last season for regularly pushing himself into the centre of the action and approaching opposition managers for handshakes before head coach Eddie Howe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tindall's heavy presence on the touchline was a reliable feature of Newcastle's 2022-23 season, and it's true that he appears more vocal on the sidelines than many assistant coaches in the Premier League. However, this campaign he will be forced to rein it in somewhat; Klopp may have only been joking about how the rule will impact Newcastle, but it will be interesting to see how the touchline situation changes for the Magpies over the coming weeks.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Klopp's comments came after an eventful opening weekend clash against Chelsea, with both sides enjoying impressive spells during the match, which finished 1-1. Blues newbie Axel Disasi scored the crucial equaliser and showed why Mauricio Pochettino was keen to acquire the centre-back from Monaco this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's next challenge is to prepare his side for a home fixture against Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth next Saturday. The Reds will hope that by the time they next play in the Premier League, they'll have sorted out their defensive midfield situation — currently, the favourite to fill the gap at the base of their midfield is PSV's Ibrahim Sangare.