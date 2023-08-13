Liverpool, PSG and Bayern interested in €37m Ibrahim Sangare while Nottingham Forest bid for PSV star rejected

PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare is attracting interest from across Europe, with PSG, Bayern Munich and Liverpool all said to be interested in him.

Liverpool, PSG & Bayern interested

Rumours confirmed by agent's brother

Reported €37m release clause

WHAT HAPPENED? According to reports from ESPN, multiple big European clubs are interested in Sangare. Speaking to Good Morning Eredivisie, Kiki Musampa, the brother of Sangare's agent, explained the reasoning behind the Ivorian's rumoured €37 million (£32m/$41m) release clause. “For those kinds of clubs, these are amounts that they can cough up. Nottingham Forest did bid, but that was not enough. You want to bring him to the club that suits him and where he will have opportunities to play.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are seemingly in desperate need of a defensive midfielder following the departures of experienced figures Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and James Milner. Therefore, it's hardly a surprise to see the Reds interested in a highly-rated talent with 31 caps for Cote d'Ivoire. Meanwhile, both PSG and Bayern are still looking to strengthen their squads following disappointing Champions League performances last season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool's scramble for Sangare owes itself partially to the news that former Klopp target Moises Caicedo is set to instead join Chelsea in a deal worth a staggering £115m ($145m). The Reds will be disappointed to miss out on a player they've been chasing for a while, but PSV's star might be a great alternative.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty.

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SANGARE? Following the news that a bid for the Ivorian from Nottingham Forest was rejected earlier this summer, it seems as though any club hoping to land Sangare's signature this transfer window will need to pay the full €37m being demanded by PSV. As it stands, Liverpool could be the most likely to do so, although that could change.