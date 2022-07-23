Kane would score 'a lot of goals' at Bayern as Nagelsmann drops transfer hint after Lewandowski exit

The Tottenham star has just two years left on his contract and could be an option for the Bundesliga champions

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has labelled Tottenham star Harry Kane as being a "very expensive" player, but suggested that the England skipper would thrive in Germany were he signed to replace Robert Lewandowski.

With Lewandowski having joined Barcelona, Bayern are potentially on the lookout for a replacement striker, with Sadio Mane likely to be tasked with filling in should a natural No.9 not be found.

Would Kane fit in at Bayern Munich?

In a press conference, when asked if Bayern Munich would be interested in signing Kane, Nagelsmann said: “Very expensive, that’s the problem. But a brilliant player, one of the best forwards, and perhaps one of two or three centre forwards who really can play as a centre forward.

“The last couple of years he did not play centre forward. Most of the time, he dropped a little bit at No.10. He is good as a No.10 as well.

"He is very strong, has a strong body and it’s possible that he would score a lot of goals in the Bundesliga, but it will be tough, I think, for Bayern Munich. We will see what will happen in the future.”

Earlier, Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn had clarified that the club are not interested in signing Kane in the current transfer window, but did not rule out a "dream" move for the striker in the future.

Getty

“He's under contract with Tottenham. Sure, an absolute top striker, but that's all a dream of the future.

“Now we have to look at getting the squad together for the current season. Let's see what else happens."

Bayern's transfer window so

Bayern have been one of the busiest teams in this summer's transfer window, with Lewandowski's sale just one aspect of the business they have done.

They have made two marquee signings in the shapes of Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt, who they could end up spending in excess of €120 million (£102m/$122m) on if all add-ons are paid.

They have also brought in Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax, while talks are ongoing over moves for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer and Rennes' teenage striker Mathys Tel.

They have been just as busy in allowing players to leave, too, with the likes of Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso and Niklas Sule having already departed, while United States international Chris Richards is close to agreeing a move to Crystal Palace.

One player who will not be leaving, though, is Serge Gnabry, who has signed a new contract at the Allianz Arena having previously been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea.