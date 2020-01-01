Juventus and Benevento pause match in 10th minute to honour Maradona

The two teams were among many clubs across Europe who paid tribute to the Argentine legend on Saturday

and Benevento paused their match in the 10th minute on Saturday to honour Diego Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60.

Maradona, who famously wore the No.10 shirt, spent seven seasons in with , where he enjoyed some of the most productive years of his club career.

The Argentine legend led Napoli to two titles, one and one UEFA Cup during his time with the club.

In Saturday's match, Juventus and Benevento stopped play during the 10th minute to stand and applaud Maradona, with a graphic in the stands on the broadcast reading: "Ad10s Diego".

Juventus and Benevento stopped their game after 10 minutes to pay tribute to Diego Maradona 👏 pic.twitter.com/185DkLFdF0 — Goal (@goal) November 28, 2020

On Thursday, Napoli were able to pay tribute to Maradona ahead of their match, with all of their players wearing the No.10 jersey when lined up before the game.

"It was tough to pull that shirt on. In some ways, it was always a dream, but not like this," Napoli star Dries Mertens told Sky Italia after the game.

Juve and Benevento were far from the only sides to honour Maradona on Saturday, with tributes coming in from grounds all over Europe.

and held a minute's applause before their Premier League match with boss Carlo Ancelotti – who played against Maradona during his career – becoming emotional on the touchline.

"You were always a genius," Ancelotti wrote on Twitter after Maradona's passing."Today is a very sad day and a great loss. But you my friend are eternal. Ciao Diego. Rest In Peace."

and , meanwhile, had a minute of silence and then applause before their Premier League game earlier in the day.

In , clubs also held a minute of silence before their matches to remember Maradona.

Meanwhile in , players from and lined up and formed an "M" before their match, a tribute that will be repeated in all weekend.