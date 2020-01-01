Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) AFC Champions League 2020: Fixtures, results, Group G table and everything you need to know

The 2020 AFC Champions League looks set to return in October, what have JDT done so far and who will they play next in Group G and beyond.

For the second season running Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) are in the premier club competition under the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) banner after their first group stage appearance in the 2019 tournament last year. The 6-time Malaysia Super League champions are grouped together with Guangzhou Evergrande, Vissel Kobe and Suwon Bluewings this season.

The first postponement came before the start of the first match with matches involving Guangzhou being the first to be postponed and initially scheduled for May but after only three matches played thus far in the group, the entire schedule has been disrupted by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

With things improving in the continent, AFC has worked out a revised schedule that would see the matches resuming in October where all matches within the group will be played a centralised venue.

More teams

Contents

AFC 2020 results JDT

Only three matches have been played in the group with JDT, Vissel and Suwon being the teams who have completed two matches each whilezGuangzhou have yet to take to the field. JDT had a horrible start to their 2020 ACL campaign when they were completely beaten by a Andres Iniesta inspired Vissel, who went on to also beat Suwon in the next match.

JDT however roared back into contention after a goal each from Gonzalo Cabrera and Mauricio earned them a massive 2-1 win over the Korean side at the new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium back in March.

Date Game Result Venue Feb 12 Vissel Kobe v Johor Darul Ta'zim 5-1 Misaki Park Stadium Feb 19 Suwon Bluewings v Vissel Kobe 0-1 Suwon World Cup Stadium Mar 03 Johor Darul Ta'zim v Suwon Bluewings 2-1 Sultan Ibrahim Stadium

Back to top

2020 fixtures JDT

For the resumption of the competition that will be played out across 16 days will see JDT face off against Guangzhou on Nov 17 first before rematch against Suwon (Nov 23) and Vissel (Nov 29) to follow. Their group stage schedule will be completed with an encounter against Guangzhou on Nov 1.

Date Game Time (Malaysia) Venue Oct 17 Johor Darul Ta'zim v Guangzhou Evergrande TBC TBC Oct 20 Suwon Bluewings v Guangzhou Evergrande TBC TBC Oct 23 Guangzhou Evergrande v Vissel Kobe TBC TBC Oct 23 Suwon Bluewings v Johor Darul Ta'zim TBC TBC Oct 26 Vissel Kobe v Guangzhou Evergrande TBC TBC Oct 29 Johor Darul Ta'zim v Vissel Kobe TBC TBC Oct 29 Guangzhou Evergrande v Suwon Bluewings TBC TBC Nov 01 Vissel Kobe v Suwon Bluewings TBC TBC Nov 01 Guangzhou Evergrande v Johor Darul Ta'zim TBC TBC

Back to top

AFC Champions League 2020 Group G table

In their inaugural ACL outing, Vissel are sitting pretty at the top of the standings with maximum points after two matches played while JDT have put themselves in the running for a place in the next stage with that win over Suwon. However a clearer picture of the standings can only be seen after Guangzhou have completed their first two matches.

Pos Team GP W D L F A GD Pts 1 Vissel Kobe 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6 2 Johor Darul Ta'zim 2 1 0 1 3 6 -3 3 3 Guangzhou Evergrande 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Suwon Bluewings 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

Back to top

Article continues below

Who could JDT meet in the Round of 16?

The draw dictates that the top two teams from Group G and Group H will crossover and meet each other in the first knockout stage. Currently in Group H, Yokohama F Marinos are the leaders and as it stands, it would see JDT taking on the Japanese champions who has a familiar face in Theerathon Bunmathan in their side.

But like a similar situation with Group G, the Chinese side in Group H which is Shanghai SIPG has yet to play a match and lots may still change when the matches return. While two-time champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors also cannot be discounted from the being one of the qualified teams.