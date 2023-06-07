Jack Grealish gets his £210k Lamborghini Performante Urus wrapped in Man City colours after securing domestic double

Jack Grealish got his £210k Lamborghini wrapped in Manchester City colours by car customiser Yianni Charalambous after securing the double.

Grealish won the Premier League and FA Cup

Got his new car painted in Man City colours

Will be back in action for the UCL final against Inter

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has already bagged the FA Cup and the Premier League this season and is gunning for a historic treble with City set to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday. However, before the European final, Grealish got his £210k Lamborghini Performante Urus painted sky blue via the workshop of celebrity car customiser Yianni Charalambous, owner of Yiannimize.

"So there it is guys, it is completed, Lamborghini Performante, tiffany blue," Charalambous, who is an avid Arsenal fan, said in an Instagram video. "This car belongs to Jack Grealish, the Man City Premier League winner. Yes, he took it away from the Arsenal, however, he wanted his car wrapped. I think it works perfectly, especially the way he plays for Man City, and there it is in all its glory. An incredible-looking car. He's gone shuts and returns, you've got the carbon everywhere that we've left exposed, nice choice of colour. It's going to look great on the training ground."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Yiannimize is quite a popular figure among footballers and former City player Sergio Aguero also got his car customised by him. Former Arsenal player forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was his client as well, and the Gunners fan is also believed to be a close friend of Bacary Sagna.

WHAT NEXT? Grealish will be hoping to complete the treble when Man City face off against Inter in Istanbul on Saturday as they seek to land their first-ever Champions League crown.