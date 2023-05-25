Inter have successfully defended their Coppa Italia crown, getting them in the trophy-winning mood ahead of the 2023 Champions League final.

Nerazzurri won back-to-back Coppas

Argentine striker bagged a brace

Looking to land European crown

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nerazzurri are set to face Premier League title winners Manchester City in Istanbul on June 3 for the right to be considered kings of European football. Spirits will be high heading into that contest after coming from behind to beat Fiorentina 2-1 in the Coppa Italia final. World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez – who is enjoying a memorable campaign – bagged a brace for Inter as he cancelled out an early effort from fellow Argentine Nico Gonzalez and delivered more tangible success for Simone Inzaghi’s side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lautaro, who savoured global glory alongside Lionel Messi and Co at Qatar 2022, is now up to 27 goals for the season – a personal best. He has also passed a century of efforts for Inter, recording his 100th and 101st efforts for the Serie A giants in a showpiece event at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

WHAT NEXT? Inter are now counting down the days until their meeting with City, with Inzaghi saying of the need to maintain momentum through domestic dates with Atalanta and Torino: “We have the final two Serie A games, then Istanbul and a great season we want to keep going.”