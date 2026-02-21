Tottenham will hope for some of that new-manager bounce and a reversal in their horrible home form when they clash with fierce North London rivals and league leaders Arsenal.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Spurs vs Arsenal

How to watch and live stream Spurs vs Arsenal for free

Tottenham vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham vs Arsenal will kick off on 22 Feb 2026 at 11:30 EST and 16:30 GMT.

Match preview

It's not quite panic stations for Arsenal fans, but they'll be concerned by the manner in which their side has dropped points in recent weeks. The Gunners will lead the table regardless of other results when they kick off for this North London Derby, but that lead will be trimmed to two points if Man City beats Newcastle on Saturday night.

Tottenham's injury woes continue to resemble a grocery list, but Spurs supporters will hope that the new-manager bounce is in full effect here. Croatian ex-Juventus boss Igor Tudor will take charge of his first game at the helm, and the 47-year-old's first job will be to address the club's woeful home record. Spurs have only picked up 10 points at their stadium this season, the third-worst record in the division.

Arsenal's tendency to draw games on the road recently is threatening to derail their title chances after stalemates against Nottingham Forest, Brentford and most recently at bottom club Wolves.

This truly is a massive derby occasion at both ends of the table.

Injury news, key NLD stats & facts

Spurs are without Wilson Odobert, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur and Mohammed Kudus with injuries. Cristian Romero is suspended.

Mikel Merino misses the remainder of Arsenal's season with a broken foot. Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz are major doubts for this game after missing the 2-2 draw at Wolves.

Arsenal are unbeaten in the last seven Premier League H2Hs, winning six of those, and winning on each of their last three visits to Spurs in the top flight.

