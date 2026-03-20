In-form Man United hope to strengthen their stranglehold on a Champions League place when they travel South to face Bournemouth.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bournemouth vs Manchester United as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Bournemouth vs Man United free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth vs Manchester United will kick off on 20 Mar 2026 at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Despite an unbeaten run of 10 matches, Bournemouth fans might feel frustrated at four consecutive draws, three of which have been goalless, with the Cherries now seven points adrift of the top six.

Man United responded perfectly to their first loss under Michael Carrick, beating top-four rivals Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday to establish a five-point cushion to Liverpool in fifth. United travel to the south coast having lost just two of their last 12 away matches (W5, D5), albeit one of those losses came on their last trip to Newcastle (2-1).

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Key stats & injury news

Marcus Tavernier has four goal involvements in his three Premier League H2Hs (G1, A3), two of which came in December’s reverse fixture, a 4-4 draw.

Lewis Cook has missed Bournemouth’s last four games, while United will hope Lisandro Martínez can return from a calf issue.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: