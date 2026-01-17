This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoTottenham
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoWest Ham
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Tottenham vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Tottenham vs West Ham, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAPeacock
UKBBC
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

Tottenham vs West Ham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham vs West Ham United kicks off on 17 Jan 2026 at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT. 

Match preview

Nuno Espirito Santo returns to one of his old clubs and is in desperate need of three points amid a tense relegation scrap. He might be cautiously optimistic that his side can get something against a Spurs team with just nine points from 10 home games this term. Tottenham were dumped out of the FA Cup by Aston Villa, are winless in four matches and have lost four of their last seven. 

West Ham were grateful for a 98th-minute winner against QPR in the FA Cup, snapping a 10-match winless streak. 

West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images

Injury news & key stats

Spurs new boy Mohammed Kudus, formerly of West Ham, misses out with a back issue. He's on a lengthy, star-studded injury list that includes Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur. Lucas Bergvall and Richarlison are doubts for this match, and midfield dynamo Pape Sarr is away at AFCON with Senegal. 

West Ham's impressive young left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf is also away at AFCON with the Lions of Teranga. Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is out with a back issue, and Konstantinos Mavropanos is a doubt.

Team news & squads

Tottenham vs West Ham Probable lineups

TottenhamHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestWHU
1
G. Vicario
13
D. Udogie
37
M. van de Ven
23
P. Porro
17
C. Romero
6
J. Palhinha
7
X. Simons
11
M. Tel
14
A. Gray
28
W. Odobert
39
R. Kolo Muani
23
A. Areola
2
K. Walker-Peters
3
M. Kilman
25
J. Todibo
29
A. Wan-Bissaka
24
G. Rodriguez
28
T. Soucek
32
F. Potts
11
V. Castellanos
20
J. Bowen
7
C. Summerville

4-3-3

WHUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Frank

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Espirito Santo

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

WHU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOT

Last 5 matches

WHU

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

10

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

0