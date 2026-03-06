The schedule is relentless and the chase for the Bundesliga crown remains in sight with another heavyweight clash under the lights at Allianz Arena.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Moenchengladbach as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Moenchengladbach kick-off time

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Moenchengladbach kicks off on 6 Mar at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

Match preview

Vincent Kompany has his team looking sharp, with dreams of a historic treble still alive. Before they face Atalanta in the Champions League round of 16 next week, the focus shifts back to Bundesliga duties. Bayern head into this one riding the momentum of a dramatic 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker - a match where they trailed early, saw Dortmund level late, and still found a way to snatch victory.

On the other side, Borussia Mönchengladbach haven’t exactly been flying this season. They remain stuck in the lower half of the table, just three points clear of the relegation playoff spot. Still, last weekend brought a glimmer of hope: a hard-fought 1-0 win over Union Berlin, sealed by Kevin Diks’ penalty deep into stoppage time.

Key stats & injury news

Manuel Neuer had to come off at half-time during Bayern’s 3-0 win over Werder Bremen on February 14 after picking up a muscle issue, and he’s since missed games against Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund. The veteran keeper skipped training on Monday and wasn’t out on the pitch when Tuesday’s session began, so it’s still unclear if he’ll be back between the posts.

Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, and Dayot Upamecano were also absent from team training on Tuesday, instead sticking to gym work and physiotherapy as part of load management. Alphonso Davies, meanwhile, is about 10 days into his recovery from a muscle injury and was able to do some light ball work, while Hiroki Ito hasn’t yet resumed on-field rehab after his thigh problem.

For the visitors, Yannik Engelhardt is ruled out through suspension, and Tottenham loanee Kota Takai remains a doubt.

It might sound surprising given the current gap, 38 points and 11 places separate the two clubs, but history tells a different story. Borussia have actually handed Bayern more Bundesliga defeats than any other team in German football, with 28 wins against the record champions.

