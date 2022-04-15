How to watch Johor Darul Ta'Zim in AFC Champions League?

Johor Darul Ta'Zim will begin their AFC Champions League campaign against the Chinese Super League team Guangzhou FC on Friday at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Puteri, Malaysia.

This is Johor Darul Ta’zim’s 3rd season participating AFC Champions League. The Malaysian side has played against Chinese teams twice before – losing both against Shandong Taishan in the group stage in 2019. They are also winless in their last four AFC Champions League games (1D 3L), equaling their longest such run – their first four such games (1D 3L in 2019).

But the Southern Tigers have won their last five games in all competitions which should boost the morale of the team. They are currently leading the Malaysian Premier League table with 12 points from four matches. This makes coach Benjamin Mora confident that his boys can carry forward their good form in the continental competition as well.

“We have the belief, we must be able to dream, and to dream costs you nothing. We know we might be a small team and we are facing the giants of Asia, but I firmly believe there is no greater possibility for us to create history than with this opportunity," he stated before the match.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou have lost their last six matches in the AFC Champions League, their longest ever losing streak in the competition, as well as the longest such run of any Chinese team in the AFC Champions League. They have also failed to score in five of their last six Champions League group matches.

To further add to their problems they will miss a host of key players for the second successive edition due to the challenges posed by Covid-19. But coach Pan Yonghe is confident that the young guns can deliver the goods.

“This is part of the new strategy for the club, to place greater emphasis on youth development. It is our longer-term vision to create our very own superstars from the Guangzhou academy,” said Pan.

Where to watch or stream Johor Darul Ta'Zim's ACL matches?

You can catch all the live matches of Johor Darul Ta'Zim and highlights via ELEVEN Sports, the official broadcaster of the AFC Champions League in Malaysia.

Date Fixture April 15 Johor Darul Ta'Zim vs Guangzhou Evergrande April 18 Ulsan vs Johor Darul Ta'Zim April 21 Kawasaki vs Johor Darul Ta'Zim April 24 Johor Darul Ta'Zim vs Kawasaki April 27 Guangzhou Evergrande FC vs Johor Darul Ta'Zim April 30 Johor Darul Ta'Zim vs Ulsan

