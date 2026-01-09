Five-time champions Cameroon meet hosts, Morocco, in a mouthwatering AFCON quarter-final clash.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Cameroon vs Morocco, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Cameroon vs Morocco kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

Today's game between Cameroon and Morocco will kick off on 9 Jan 2026 at 14:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Match context

Cameroon's Indomitable Lions weathered early and late storms against South Africa to see out a 2-1 victory in the Round of 16.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane stood out for them with a towering headed goal in only his third international cap. After South Africa's late goal from Evidence Makgopa, Cameroonian goalkeeper Devis Epassy stepped up to the plate with a string of saves to deny Bafana, and help his country progress.

Cameroon and Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba: "We are on a good run, it's up to us to keep our heads cool and continue like this. Our mindset is very positive, we play for each other, and that's what makes our team strong."

Hosts Morocco, AFCON winners in 1976, are unbeaten after the group stages in 2025 and conceded only a single goal. Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz has three goals so far.

