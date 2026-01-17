This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoUdinese
Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli
team-logoInter
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Udinese vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Udinese and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serie A leaders Inter can extend their lead at the summit when they play the early kickoff on Saturday. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Udinese vs Inter, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Udinese vs Inter kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Udinese vs Inter kicks off on 17 Jan 2026 at 09:00 EST and 14:00 GMT. 

Match preview

Udinese are about as midtable as it gets with 26 points after 20 matches. They've been running hot and cold in recent weeks, winning twice, losing twice and drawing twice in their last six Serie A matches.

Inter are starting to peak at the right time, seizing their moment in the Scudetto race as title rivals start to drop points around them. They've won seven of their last eight league outings, while Napoli have drawn three on the bounce and Milan have drawn two of their last three. Christian Chivu will want to seal a good result here as his side then prepares for a tough trip to Arsenal in the Champions League next week. 

FC Internazionale v US Lecce - Serie AGetty Images

Injuries, suspensions, key facts

Polish striker Adam Buksa is injured for Udinese, while playmaker Nicolo Zaniolo is suspended.

Tomas Palacios, Denzel Dumfries and Hakan Calhanoglu are all injured for Inter.

With 10 goals and four assists, Inter skipper Lautaro Martinez has directly contributed to more goals than any other Serie A player this term. 

None of the last 11 meetings between these sides have been drawn. 

FC Internazionale v Torino FC - Serie AGetty Images

Team news & squads

Udinese vs Inter Probable lineups

UdineseHome team crest

4-4-1-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestINT
40
M. Okoye
27
C. Kabasele
11
H. Kamara
31
T. Kristensen
28
O. Solet
32
J. Ekkelenkamp
14
A. Atta
59
A. Zanoli
8
J. Karlstroem
24
J. Piotrowski
9
K. Davis
1
Y. Sommer
25
M. Akanji
31
Y. Bisseck
30
C. Augusto
23
N. Barella
11
L. Henrique
32
F. Dimarco
8
P. Sucic
22
H. Mkhitaryan
94
F. Esposito
10
L. Martinez

3-5-2

INTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Runjaic

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Chivu

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

UDI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

UDI

Last 5 matches

INT

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

6

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

0