Super Bowl LVIII tickets: How to buy, prices and more information

Everything you need to know about how to get tickets for the biggest game on the American football calendar

There’s no sport quite like American football when it comes to encapsulating the cultural identity of a nation on the world stages, and games don’t come bigger within the National Football League than its marquee championship matchup, the 2024 Super Bowl. First staged almost six decades ago, it represents the pinnacle, with its victors written into immortality.

The latest iteration, Super Bowl LVIII, will bring the curtain down on the 2023 NFL season in dramatic fashion when it takes place in February, bringing together the best two teams from the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference, for a shot at making history under the bright lights.

But just how can fans hope to get their hands on tickets that will go like gold dust? GOAL brings you an easy guide through where to buy Super Bowl LVIII tickets, how much they’ll cost, and where you’ll be able to watch it all unfold.

Where to buy Super Bowl LVIII tickets

Getty Images

Tickets for the 2024 Super Bowl are typically sold directly by the NFL, unlike regular season seats, which are sold through their official retail partner, Ticketmaster. While the entertainment company handles match-by-match sales for all teams, the Super Bowl is instead typically retailed directly by the league’s governing body itself.

Like other high-demand games in additional club and international competitions, these tickets are not sold on a first-come, first-served basis through traditional sales pathways but instead by ballot in an attempt to offer fans a balanced and fair approach to sales.

Fans who wish to enter the ballot to purchase Super Bowl LVIII tickets will either already need to be a ticket-holder with an existing NFL franchise, or will need to enter the league’s own prize draw, both of which are obviously restrictive to the vast majority of supporters.

As such, tickets are most often sold through second-hand retailers such as StubHub, offering a broad variety of options for the big game itself. For further information, make sure you keep tabs on official media channels.

Where to stay in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII?

If you're traveling to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, you can find places to stay in and around the strip using the interactive map below.

How much are Super Bowl LVIII tickets?

Getty Images

Prices are yet to be officially unveiled for Super Bowl LVIII, and will likely not be disclosed until shortly before they officially go on sale ahead of the game itself. However, for the majority of fans seeking tickets on the secondary market, such as through StubHub, they can expect to find inflated prices in the four-figure range and above.

The overwhelming demand for Super Bowl tickets means the fixture is always a sell-out encounter, no matter the size and location of the venue involved. With such a limited allocation, tickets that are sold second-hand are nearly always significantly above face value, which also changes depending on the venue and teams involved.

GOAL will have further details when confirmed in due course.

How will Super Bowl LVIII tickets be distributed?

Getty Images

With virtually all seats initially sold by ballot, Super Bowl LVIII tickets are distributed by the NFL through three avenues: to the teams competing in the game, to remaining NFL franchises, and through a prize draw held for a limited number of additional supporters.

The vast majority of tickets are allocated through the first avenue, to the two teams who will compete at Super Bowl LVIII. Once received from the NFL, these will be given out by lottery to franchise supporters, and sold at face value.

A smaller portion will then be allocated across the remaining 30 teams in the league, though these are often taken by front-of-house staff and rarely come to public sale. The final portion is set aside for the prize draw, which adds the final selection of fans to the contest.

When will Super Bowl LVIII tickets go on sale?

Getty Images

Super Bowl LVIII does not yet have an official on-sale date for tickets, but it will likely take place following the respective AFC and NFC Championship Games a fortnight before the event.

This will give time for tickets to be allocated to the respective finalists and then duly distributed to supporters, while looking to cut down in advance sales and ticket touts.

Interested parties are advised to keep their eye on the NFL’s official website for further information.

Where does Super Bowl LVIII take place?

Getty Images

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on February 11, 2024. Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Valley, and home to Las Vegas Raiders since it opened its doors in 2020, the 65,000-capacity venue will represent the third successive Super Bowl held in the Western United States after Los Angeles in 2022 and Phoenix in 2023.

Home to the Vegas Kickoff Classic and the Las Vegas Bowl, the stadium will host the Super Bowl for the first time and bring the game to Nevada for an inaugural staging, too. It previously hosted the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, as well as international soccer, such as the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, and multiple concerts, including a two-night stand for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

Where can I watch Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII is set to be broadcast by the competition’s current television and streaming partners. CBS will broadcast the game, and Paramount+ will stream the clash in the United States, while the game will be shown by ITV and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Timings will be confirmed closer to the match itself.

FAQs

GOAL / Getty Images

When will Super Bowl LVIII take place?

Super Bowl LVII will take place on February 11, 2024. It will take place at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas Valley.

It will be the first time the event has been held in the state of Nevada.

Where can I buy tickets for Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII tickets can only be bought first-hand through the official allocations handed out to teams and prize draw winners.

As such, second-hand retailers such as StubHub may be your best bet to buy a ticket, even with inflated costs.

Will I be able to buy Super Bowl LVIII tickets through secondary sites?

Fans will indeed be able to buy Super Bowl LVIII tickets through secondary sites, with seats commonly listed and sold through retailers such as StubHub for resale ahead of the game.

Final Words

Super Bowl LVIII will be one of the most in-demand sporting events not just of the year but in history, with lottery success the cheapest way to get a ticket.

With options so limited, however, fans may be best to turn to secondary resale sites like StubHub as they look to pick up a seat and catch a thrilling climax to the NFL season.