How much does it cost to sign Ronaldo on FIFA 21?

The Portugal captain is willing to leave Serie A in this year's game, but how much will you need to spend to sign him?

Signing a superstar like Cristiano Ronaldo is the dream of many managers, who want to have one of the greatest players of all time in their starting XI.

FIFA 21 makes it possible to bring Ronaldo to your team, but only if you have the funds and the reputation to convince the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to leave Turin.

Teams that can afford him include Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, but you may 'cheat' at the start of Career Mode and add up to £500 million in transfer funds to any team using the Financial Takeover option.

How much does it cost to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 21?

Ronaldo might be one of the highest-rated players in FIFA 21, but due to his age, he can be signed for much less than £100 million.

The 35-year-old (at the start of the game) forward has a value of between £55 million and £60 million, but his club will not be willing to let him leave for that amount.

Known as Piemonte Calcio rather than Juventus in FIFA 21, they are willing to sell their best player, but only for a transfer fee of between £75 million and £90 million.

They also may be willing to consider smaller offers if good players are included as part of a swap deal and are in the market for wingers and midfielders.

When does Cristiano Ronaldo's contract expire in FIFA 21?

At the start of Career Mode in FIFA 21, Ronaldo has a two-year contract with Piemonte Calcio.

He is paid around £200k per week by the Serie A club and will be 37 by the time his contract expires.

You will have to pay Ronaldo similar wages if you want to sign him for your team, while he will not accept a contract longer than two years and sometimes demands just a one-year deal.

In some Career Mode games, he can even decide to retire at the end of the 2020-21 season, failing to even see out his full contract.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's potential in FIFA 21?

Ronaldo has an current overall rating of 92 in FIFA 21 and this is also his maximum potential rating thanks to his age.

The forward is unlikely to improve in any attributes and may even see his statistical numbers decline as he gets older in Career Mode.

Any injury to the Portugal superstar can likely be career-ending in the game as his ratings will decline if he is sidelined, while he could even announce his retirement.

How much does it cost to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA Ultimate Team?

When FIFA 21 was launched in October 2020, the regular 92-rated version of Ronaldo cost over 1.5m coins on all consoles.

However, as the season has progressed, his price has steadily decreased and he can now be bought for less than 750k on PlayStation, 600k on Xbox and 1.1m on PC.

Ronaldo also has Team of the Week in-form cards rated between 93 and 95 which cost more than 2m, while his 98-rated Team of the Year card costs over 7.5m on PlayStation, 6m on Xbox and 12m on PC.