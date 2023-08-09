WATCH: Wholesome! Aaron Ramsdale seeks out Matt Turner during Arsenal Community Shield celebrations before USMNT star's Nottingham Forest move

Wholesome footage of Aaron Ramsdale seeking out now former team-mate Matt Turner has emerged, following Arsenal's Community Shield shootout triumph.

Arsenal beat Man City 4-1 on penalties

Game had finished 1-1 after Trossard's late leveller

Ramsdale saved Rodri's penalty

WHAT HAPPENED? It was a moment all football fans love to see, as the England international made a beeline for his fellow goalkeeper, after Fabio Vieira slotted home the decisive penalty kick. Evading the celebrations from all of his Arsenal team-mates, Matt Turner was greeted with a huge hug as the two congratulated each other at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, and perhaps said an emotional goodbye.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramsdale will have a brand-new face in the building it seems in the coming days, with it announced earlier today that Turner has departed for Nottingham Forest ahead of the upcoming season. David Raya is set to arrive at the Emirates on loan from Brentford with an option to buy.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side begin their Premier League campaign with a clash against none other than the Forest this Saturday, with Turner potentially making his debut against the his now former club.

