Hazard's bum hailed as his secret weapon by Belgium boss Martinez

The ex-Everton manager believes that a certain part of the incoming Real Madrid arrival's anatomy makes it almost impossible to take the ball off him

coach Roberto Martinez has revealed what makes Eden Hazard such a formidable prospect on the pitch: his derriere!

Hazard is set to line up with from the 2019-20 season onwards after Chelsea agreed to sell their talisman for €100 million (£88m/$112m).

He will be officially presented as a Blanco on Thursday, when he will sign a five-year contract at Santiago Bernabeu.

The playmaker is widely regarded as one of the most talented footballers in the world, and at 28 he is now fulfilling a long-held dream of playing with the Spanish giants.

Martinez is logically a huge fan of his Belgium charge, but also had some unusual insight into Hazard's secret - or perhaps not-so secret - weapon.

“He is so short he uses his arse to get out of one-to-one situations that other players cannot. It is his centre of gravity," Martinez told reporters.

“He's got bags of quality and a great eye for football; and that allows him to always take the best decisions up front.

"Another thing he has is that he's not affected by emotions, not even what people say about him. He is very calm and quiet."

His talented rear-end aside, Martinez has no doubt that Hazard will take by storm, with his role inside the Belgium team playing a big part in making him a more mature figure.

“He has evolved a lot, but his biggest progression is in terms of personality," he added.

“Belgian football has given him a huge responsibility, and he has reacted great to it.

“Eden was the star, the captain of the team that finished third in the World Cup - and now we know he is ready to lead any project.

“There are a lot of famous names around, but you have to look into the essence of the footballer, how he influences his team.

“He is a gem because he has bags of quality and plays within the structure of the team. He is at the same level as Neymar or Mbappe.”