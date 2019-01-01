Hazard left out of Real Madrid squad for trip to Mallorca

Eden Hazard has been left out of the squad for Saturday's clash against Mallorca.

The Spanish league leaders face an away trip to struggling Mallorca with an already depleted squad.

Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos Luca Modric and Lucas Vazquez had all been ruled out of the encounter by coach Zinedine Zidane, while Dani Carvajal has been rested.

But Belgian star Hazard is a late withdrawal from the team, as reports in say the 28-year-old will miss the game because his wife has just given birth to their fourth child.

Mariano Diaz has taken the former star's place in the squad, joining an attack that includes Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, while Brahim Diaz has also been included.

Dominican Republic international Mariano has not featured for the capital club this season, as Zidane has preferred a front three of Benzema, Bale and Hazard.

Vazquez and Vinicius Jr have been called upon to fill in the attack in the absence of Bale and Hazard, meaning the pair will likely feature at the Iberostar Estadio.

There is some good news for Zidane, however, as he welcomes left-backs Marcelo and Ferland Mendy back into the squad for the first time since September.

