'There are no words to describe our sadness' - Hatayspor pay tribute to Christian Atsu after his body is pulled from rubble of Turkey earthquake

Christian Atsu's final club, Hatayspor, have paid tribute to him after he was found dead in the rubble of his home following a devastating earthquake

Hatayspor have paid tribute to their late player Christian Atsu after his body was pulled from the rubble of the earthquake that has devastated Turkey and Syria.

Atsu had been missing since the building he lived in in Hatay, southern Turkey, collapsed when the massive earthquake struck on the morning of February 6.

After a 12-day search, his agent confirmed Atsu's body had been found under the debris on Saturday, February 18.

In a heartfelt statement, Hatayspor paid tribute to the winger: "The funeral of our football player, Christian Atsu, is on his way to be sent to his hometown in Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. REST in PEACE ATSU." A day before the earthquake, Atsu had scored a last-minute free kick to give Hatayspor a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa. Reports have since emerged that Atsu cancelled a flight to France after clinching his first win with his new club.

Former Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle winger Atsu had been playing for Hatayspor since signing a one-year contract with the club in September 2022.