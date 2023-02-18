Christian Atsu found dead in the rubble of devastating Turkey earthquake, agent confirms

Former Chelsea and Newcastle footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead following the devastating earthquake in Turkey, his agent has confirmed.

The body of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of the devastating earthquake in Turkey following a 12-day search, his agent has confirmed.

Atsu, 31, had been missing since the building he lived in in Hatay, southern Turkey, collapsed when the earthquake struck the region on February 6.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle winger's representative, Murat Uzunmehmet, confirmed his body had been found in a statement on Saturday morning, February 18.

"Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble. Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found," he told reporters in Hatay, where Atsu had been playing for Hatayspor.

On Friday, it emerged that Atsu had planned to leave the country to visit family but cancelled his flight after scoring a last-minute winner for his side against Kasimpasa the day before the earthquake.

The death toll across Turkey and Syria has reached 45,000 and is expected to rise further in the coming weeks with many still missing.