Harry Kane to Bayern Munich is getting closer! Tottenham star reaches agreement in principle with Bundesliga champions over summer transfer

Harry Kane has agreed terms with Bayern Munich ahead of a potential summer move.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane has agreed terms with Bayern, per Christian Falk, but the Bavarian giants must still reach an agreement with Spurs over a fee. The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Bayern had tabled an offer worth €70m (£60m/$76.7m), although that has been rejected by the north London club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane's contract expires at the end of next season and Spurs are aware that they run the risk of losing him for nothing if he leaves in the summer of 2024. He has also been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United, although the former appear focused on Kylian Mbappe, while the latter have deemed him too expensive.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane is expected to cost around £100m (€116m/$127m) despite his contractual situation, reports The Guardian, and Bayern are yet to meet that valuation. It remains to be seen if they will return with a second bid but Kane's broad agreement will increase their hopes of securing his signature.

WHAT NEXT? The story is likely to run and run throughout the summer, with Kane's future once again under the media microscope.