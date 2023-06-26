Real Madrid leaving Karim Benzema’s No.9 shirt free for Kylian Mbappe & PSG forward wants summer transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly leaving their No.9 shirt free for Kylian Mbappe, with the Paris Saint-Germain star eager to head for Spain this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international has been heavily linked with the Blancos for some time, with sizeable bids from Santiago Bernabeu being knocked back in previous windows. Another big-money approach could be on the cards, with Real apparently willing to finance a €200 million-plus (£172m/$218m) deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: ESPN claims that Mbappe is eager to make a move to Spain, with the World Cup winner informing PSG that he will not be triggering an extension option in his contract. His current terms are due to expire in 2024, meaning that the French outfit are under pressure to sell while they can still demand a mammoth fee.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is also suggested that Real are leaving their No.9 shirt vacant for Mbappe to fill, with Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema having given up that jersey when heading to Al-Ittihad. The Blancos have snapped up Spain international Joselu in the current window, but he has been handed No.14 and is said to be a back-up option in Carlo Ancelotti’s striking plans.

WHAT NEXT? Real want Mbappe to slot into their side alongside Brazilian pair Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo – as they continue to build for the future with deals such as that for teenage England star Jude Bellingham already pushed through – and they are confident that another summer-long saga can be avoided when it comes to Mbappe.