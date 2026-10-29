Harry Kane makes ultimate gift promise to England and Bayern Munich teammates after emotional Ballon d'Or victory

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Harry Kane has revealed his plans to treat his Bayern Munich and England colleagues to special gifts following his historic Ballon d'Or triumph in London. The 33-year-old striker enjoyed an incredible 2026, scoring a combined 73 goals for club and country to claim football's most prestigious individual prize.

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Reaching the pinnacle

Kane claimed his maiden Ballon d'Or on Monday night, edging out Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to secure the prestigious accolade. The 33-year-old was honoured in his home city of London, where he delivered a gracious acceptance speech before celebrating at an exclusive Soho nightclub.

The recognition follows a breathtaking 2026 campaign for the prolific frontman. Kane registered a staggering 61 goals in just 51 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich, while adding another 12 strikes to his international tally with the Three Lions.

Watches and rewards

Following his crowning moment, Kane confirmed he will share his success with the players who helped him reach the summit. Sporting an ultra-rare Rolex Daytona valued at almost £1 million during the ceremony, the striker admitted his teammates are already expecting extravagant rewards.

Speaking to German outlet BILD, Kane outlined his intention to purchase presents for both his club and international colleagues.

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"Some of the lads have asked for watches or something like that, so I’ll have to come up with something nice for them, both at Bayern and with England," he revealed. "I’ll look into it and make sure I get everyone a nice gift."

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Arise, Sir Harry?

Kane becomes England's sixth Ballon d'Or winner, joining an elite group that includes Sir Stanley Matthews, Sir Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan, and Michael Owen. His unparalleled achievements have sparked discussions in Downing Street regarding a potential knighthood, adding to the MBE he received in 2019.

When asked by BILD about the prospect of becoming a knight, Kane embraced the idea while remaining grounded.

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"I certainly wouldn't say no - I really appreciate it," he said. "If it came to that, it would be incredible and something I'd be incredibly proud of. But I don't want to get too carried away with it right now."

Questioned on how "Sir Harry Kane" sounds, the Bayern talisman added: "It sounds good, but it would feel kind of strange if everyone called me Sir. So for now, I'll just stick with Harry."

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A historic Wembley homecoming

Kane is set for a monumental evening on November 12 when England host Croatia in the UEFA Nations League. The captain is expected to parade his Ballon d'Or trophy around Wembley Stadium before kick-off to celebrate the milestone with the home supporters.

The fixture carries enormous historical significance for the striker beyond his recent award. Currently tied with legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton on 125 caps, Kane will surpass him as the most-capped England player of all time if he takes to the pitch, complementing his existing status as the nation's runaway record goalscorer.