'Gutted' - Harry Kane pens message to Bayern Munich fans after being dumped out of FIFA Club World Cup and throws support behind team-mate Jamal Musiala after horror injury

Harry Kane feels “gutted” after seeing Bayern Munich dumped out of the FIFA Club World Cup, while offering his support to injured Jamal Musiala.

WHAT HAPPENED?

England captain Kane made an unfortunate contribution to Bayern losing 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of a global event in the United States. It was his inability to hold onto the ball in midfield that led to Desire Doue breaking the deadlock for PSG.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Kane then saw a goal disallowed for offside before Champions League winners PSG, who were reduced to nine men, wrapped up an impressive win deep into stoppage-time when substitute Ousmane Dembele found the target.

WHAT KANE SAID

Kane saw his much-publicised trophy drought broken in 2024-25 when landing the Bundesliga title, but posted on Instagram of seeing another bid for major silverware cut short: “Gutted we couldn’t achieve what we were working so hard to do. Now we need to rest, recover, dust ourselves down and come back fresh for the new season.”

DID YOU KNOW?

The 31-year-old added on seeing club colleague Musiala ruled out for several months with a badly broken ankle - with the Germany international hospitalised following a challenge with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma: “To @jamalmusiala10 – we’re with you every step of the way.”

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN?

Bayern have a couple of friendly fixtures to take in - including a reunion for Kane with former club Tottenham - before opening their 2025-26 campaign with a Super Cup clash against Stuttgart on August 16.