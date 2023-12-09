'Gobsmacked!' - Did Liverpool get lucky with harsh red card for Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew?

Jurgen Klopp's side snatched all three points to move top of the Premier League table, with the controversial sending off aiding their comeback win

Crystal Palace looked to be cruising to what would've been a commendable win over title-chasing Liverpool after Jean-Philippe Mateta gave the hosts the lead, although a harsh second yellow card given to Jordan Ayew helped Klopp's side recover and secure a 2-1 victory.

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand revealed that he was "gobsmacked" by the decision of referee Andy Madley, who sent off Ayew despite minimal contact on Harvey Elliott around the centre of the pitch.

In a game that was full of VAR drama, with Palace being awarded a penalty - an incident that saw the game continue for almost two minutes while a check was taking place - in the first half after having a spot-kick chalked off prior to that, the visitors were stung late on the game due to the red card decision.

Indeed, Liverpool would go on to score an equaliser a matter of seconds later courtesy of Mohamed Salah's 200th goal for the Reds, before Elliott delivered the knockout blow in stoppage time, of which 10 minutes were added on to further irk Palace supporters.

