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Gianluigi Donnarumma could be heading for a surprise Manchester City exit next summer after struggling to convince manager Enzo Maresca of his suitability. Despite holding a long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium, the Italy captain's high-profile errors and tactical mismatch have sparked rumours of a major goalkeeping overhaul.

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City weigh up major goalkeeping overhaul

City are reportedly considering a complete revamp of their goalkeeping department next summer, putting Donnarumma’s future at the club in serious doubt. According to The Athletic, the Italy captain could depart after just two seasons in England.

Donnarumma only arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2025, fresh from winning the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain. Although his current deal runs until 2030, club officials are open to a fresh start between the posts. The potential clear-out may not stop with the first-choice stopper. Back-up goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli could also be moved on as the Cityzens look to reshape the position entirely.

Tactical mismatch and costly errors under Maresca

A change in the dugout has dramatically altered Donnarumma’s standing in Manchester. Pep Guardiola’s departure and the subsequent arrival of Maresca have shifted the tactical demands placed on the goalkeeper. The report states that the 27-year-old does not fit Maresca’s preferred system. Specifically, the Italian coach feels Donnarumma slows down the fluid build-up play he wants from his backline.

On-pitch mistakes have further complicated his situation. While Donnarumma has produced some important saves this season, he has drawn criticism for errors against PSG, Leipzig and Aston Villa. His latest setback came in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Napoli, where Rasmus Hojlund’s opening goal squirmed under his glove.

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High price tag narrows list of suitors

Moving Donnarumma on will not be a straightforward piece of business for City. Any club hoping to lure him away from the Premier League will need to commit significant financial resources. The goalkeeper is valued at around €45-50m. On top of that transfer fee, he currently earns a reported €12m net per season at the Etihad.

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That steep financial package naturally narrows the pool of realistic destinations. Only a select group of European clubs have the capacity to fund both the fee and his wages.

Serie A giants monitor the situation

A return to Italy appears to be the most plausible route out of Manchester, with both Juventus and Inter mentioned as potential destinations. Bianconeri signed Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham this summer, yet the Bianconeri have long admired the Italy number one. Whether they would revisit that interest remains to be seen.

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Inter, meanwhile, currently rely on Josep Martínez and Ivan Provedel. The Nerazzurri have been assessing several goalkeeping options for the future, leaving the door open for a possible approach if City decide to cash in.