Thank goodness for Gianluigi Donnarumma! Belgium boss claims Red Devils 'would have scored SIX' against Italy in Nations League demolition

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Belgium manager Mark van Bommel has heaped praise on Gianluigi Donnarumma, claiming Italy would have conceded six goals if not for the Manchester City goalkeeper's brilliance. Despite the stopper's best efforts, the Red Devils ran riot in Brussels to secure a commanding 4-1 Nations League victory.

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Red Devils stun Azzurri in Brussels comeback

Italy entered the final group match top on 10 points - ahead of France on goal difference and head-to-head - with Belgium third on nine. Pio Esposito gave the visitors an early lead, yet the hosts struck three times inside 15 minutes through Maxim De Cuyper, Nathan Ngoy, and Jeremy Doku.

Diego Moreira added a fourth on a counter-attack. Goalkeeper Senne Lammens then saved Esposito's late penalty, sealing a 4-1 victory that dropped Italy to third.

Van Bommel hails Donnarumma and smart Belgium squad

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Van Bommel credited Italy's keeper for preventing a heavier defeat. "If Donnarumma had not been in goal, then we would’ve scored six," he insisted.

The win surpassed Belgium's 2-0 opening-round triumph at the Stadio Olimpico, leaving the coach delighted with his players' rapid progress. "I’ll be honest, I didn’t expect this when we started two months ago, but even before that first match with Italy, I could tell this was a really intelligent group of players. That makes it a pleasure for a coach to work with them."

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Belgium boss addresses De Bruyne rumours and Lukaku omission

Despite losing twice to France - who failed to beat Italy - Belgium completed a group double over the Azzurri as Kevin De Bruyne outshone his recent Napoli form. Addressing rumours of a January move to PSV Eindhoven, Van Bommel denied advising him to depart.

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"I was asked a question about whether De Bruyne would fit in with the PSV Eindhoven style of play, and seeing as I know the club well, I said yes he would, but he also fits in at Napoli," Van Bommel insisted. "So I answered a specific question, but I did not advise him to do anything. The decision is entirely his, and I leave that to him."

Meanwhile, former Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku remained an unused substitute. Van Bommel concluded: "He was injured for a few days and didn’t even make the trip to Turkiye, so tonight we said that we would use him in case of emergency. It was a bit cold as well, so we decided together not to bring him on."

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January transfer talk and Lukaku recovery in focus

Belgium close the group campaign with strong momentum just two months into Van Bommel's reign. Italy, meanwhile, must reckon with sliding from first to third on the final night.

Attention now turns back to club football ahead of the January window. De Bruyne faces a decision over his future amid PSV links, while Lukaku continues recovering from his recent injury after avoiding a cold-weather cameo.