'My agent's dealing with this' - USMNT star Folarin Balogun suggests the wheels are in motion as he provides update on his Arsenal future

Folarin Balogun defers Arsenal future discussions to his agent and family, while focusing on pre-season preparations with the team.

Balogun leaves Arsenal future to his agent

Successful loan spell with Stade Reims

Interest from clubs like Inter Milan

WHAT HAPPENED: Folarin Balogun has handed over the responsibility of discussing his Arsenal future to his agent and family. After a productive loan spell at Stade Reims, where he scored 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances, the 22-year-old has returned to Arsenal. The club had instructed his representatives to find him a new club as negotiations for a new contract stalled. Balogun publicly stated his unwillingness to go out on loan again. Several clubs, including Inter Milan, have shown interest in signing him. However, his immediate focus remains on impressing Mikel Arteta during pre-season preparations.

WHAT THEY SAID: Balogun: "I was away for the year, so I'm just back, I'm obviously just focused on pre-season with the team. I'm really just focused here and of course, my agent and my family are dealing with this."

"I'm still quite young so I'm sure my focus for now is in Europe and just trying to do the best I can. You never know what can happen in football, I'm sure at the end of my career, or towards the end, it might be an option. You never know the direction it [MLS] could go in, if it becomes bigger you never know what could happen.

WHAT ELSE DID HE SAY?: "I obviously went away and the aim of me going away was to prove I can play first-team football," Balogun said on CBS.

"Obviously, me coming back, I had a good season, I felt I was able to do that and play at that level so coming back, it's not really much of a situation where I think I need to try extra hard to prove something. It's a decision that's not with me, it's with the people higher up. I'm sure they'll make that decision and whatever happens, I'm cool with it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun's decision to leave discussions regarding his Arsenal future to his agent and family suggests ongoing negotiations and potential interest from other clubs. His loan spell at Stade Reims showcased his scoring prowess, attracting attention from clubs like Inter Milan.

WHAT NEXT: Balogun's immediate priority is to perform well during pre-season and make an impact on Mikel Arteta. As his agent and family continue to handle the discussions, potential transfer options will be explored. Balogun's focus remains on European football for now, aiming to give his best on the pitch.