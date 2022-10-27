FIFA 23 best young defenders: The top 50 DEFs on Career Mode

The best young defenders on FIFA 23 Career Mode listed according to their potential

You've fired up FIFA 23, embarked on a Career Mode save and you know the first thing you want to do is get your defence set for years to come. There is some truth to the adage that defenders tend to get better with age, but there are loads of youthful centre-backs and full-backs flourishing too.

To help you lay the foundation of a solid backline in FIFA 23, GOAL has compiled a list of the top 50 young defenders - CBs, LBs, RBs - aged 20 and under on the game according to their potential ratings.

KEY:

PO = Position

CR = Current rating

PR = Potential rating

*Clubs and ages are those the players have at the start of FIFA 23 Career Mode.

# Player Age Club PO CR PR 1 J. Gvardiol 20 RB Leipzig CB 81 89 2 N. Mendes 20 Paris Saint-Germain LB 80 88 3 A. Silva 18 Benfica CB 66 86 4 G. Scalvini 18 Atalanta CB 70 86 5 C. Lukeba 19 Lyon CB 76 86 6 T. Livramento 19 Southampton RB 75 85 7 M. Gusto 19 Lyon RB 75 85 8 A. Hickey 20 Brentford RB 75 85 9 P. Hincapie 20 Bayer Leverkusen LB 78 85 10 L. Netz 19 Borussia M'gladbach LB 73 85 11 T. Kouassi 20 Sevilla CB 73 85 12 A. Fontanarosa 19 Inter CB 67 84 13 J. Jose Mina 18 Deportivo Cali RB 64 84 14 N. Mbamba 17 Club Brugge CB 64 84 15 L. Colwill 19 Brighton CB 70 84 16 Q. Merlin 20 Nantes LB 70 84 17 A. Truffert 20 Rennes LB 75 84 18 J. Branthwaite 20 PSV CB 68 84 19 L. Stergiou 20 St Gallen CB 67 84 20 Simo 17 Espanyol CB 62 83 21 V. Tobias 18 Real Madrid RB 65 83 22 T. Araujo 20 Gil Vicente CB 67 83 23 C. Riquelme 18 Everton de Vina del Mar LB 60 83 24 F. Chiarodia 17 Werder Bremen CB 60 83 25 M. Kerkez 18 AZ LB 69 83 26 M. Viti 20 Nice CB 71 83 27 G. Esteves 18 Estoril RB 70 83 28 M. Vuskovic 20 Hamburg CB 72 83 29 A. Martinez 19 Girona RWB 71 83 30 R. Dragusin 20 Genoa CB 68 83 31 I. Toure 19 Marseille CB 67 83 32 I. Zabarnyi 19 Dynamo Kyiv CB 73 83 33 D. Rensch 19 Ajax RB 73 83 34 J. Aude 19 Lanus LB 67 83 35 B. Omeragic 20 Zurich CB 68 83 36 A. Bella-Kotchap 20 Southampton CB 73 83 37 R. Lewis 17 Manchester City RB 61 82 38 P. Aning 18 Borussia Dortmund LB 62 82 39 D. Coppola 18 Verona CB 67 82 40 T. Rothe 17 Borussia Dortmund LB 65 82 41 V. Gomez 19 Velez CB 67 82 42 C. Mosquera 18 Valencia CB 66 82 43 A. Phillips 17 Blackburn Rovers CB 59 82 44 C. Bradley 19 Bolton RWB 64 82 45 L. Gechter 18 Hertha Berlin CB 68 82 46 O. Gene 19 Amiens RWB 62 82 47 A. Balde 18 Barcelona LB 71 82 48 B. Meijer 19 Club Brugge LB 68 82 49 L. Mbete 18 Huddersfield CB 63 82 50 S. Coulibaly 18 Borussia Dortmund CB 63 82

RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol is deemed the best young defender in the world according to FIFA 23, with the Croatia international possessing the capability of reaching a rating of 89 on the game.

Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes isn't far off Gvardiol, with a potential rating of 88. Mendes' compatriot Antonio Silva rounds the top three, with the Benfica centre-back's potential overall rating set at 86.

Italy has a long and distinguished tradition of producing formidable defenders and Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta looks to be one of the next big things to come out of Serie A and he has a high potential rating of 86. Likewise, Inter youngster Alessandro Fontanarosa can reach a rating of 84.

Of course, depending on your budget, affording these prospects may not be realistic, but there are plenty of options just below the proverbial top shelf of wonderkid defenders in FIFA 23.

Tomas Araujo at Gil Vicente starts with a current rating of 67 but can rise to 83, while 17-year-old Fabio Chiarodia of Werder Bremen can improve by 23 points, from a rating of 60 to 83.

In terms of full-backs, Tino Livramento, Malo Gusto and Aaron Hickey are among the best young prospects, along with Piero Hincapie and Luca Netz.

