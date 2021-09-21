FIFA 22 ratings: Haaland, Sancho and the best Under-21 players

EA Sports has revealed the top-rated players eligible for U21 competition in its latest version of the game

Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho are two of the headline names among the best under-21 players in FIFA 22.

The list of 15 also includes Premier League stars like Reece James of Chelsea, as well as Phil Foden and Ferran Torres of Manchester City.

With an overall rating of 88, Haaland is the top rated player in the group, followed closely by Sancho who is rated 87 overall.

Top Under-21 FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating Erling Haaland ST 88 Jadon Sancho RM 87 Phil Foden CAM 84 Joao Felix CF 83 Alphonso Davies LB 82 Ferran Torres RW 82 Alexander Isak ST 82 Reece James RWB 81 Pedri CM 81 Boubacar Kamara CDM 80 Bukayo Saka RM 80 Owen Wijndal LB 79 Sven Botman CB 79 Maxence Lacroix CB 79 Illan Meslier GK 77

When does FIFA 22 come out?

This year's edition of FIFA is set to be released on October 1 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

